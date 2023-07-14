Rutland Water’s man-made beach will close while fresh sand is applied.

The beach in Sykes Lane will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (July 17 and 18).

Fresh sand needs to be applied to the beach, which stretches along 140 metres of shoreline.

Rutland Water beach

Sykes Lane cafe, visitor centre, play park and mini golf will all remain open however there will be traffic diversions in the car park.

The beach will reopen on Wednesday under its usual opening hours - 1pm to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm at weekends.