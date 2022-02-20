Activities for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will include fairground rides, a lanterns parade and a pudding competition.

The four-day bank holiday weekend begins on Thursday, June 2, with entertainment on Stamford Recreation Ground from 5pm to 9pm.

Stamford town councillor Andy Croft, who is coordinating the day, said: “The town crier will announce the jubilee at the town hall, St Michael’s churchyard off High Street, Broad Street and the Recreation Ground.