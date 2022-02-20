Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Events planned in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 20 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Activities for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will include fairground rides, a lanterns parade and a pudding competition.

The four-day bank holiday weekend begins on Thursday, June 2, with entertainment on Stamford Recreation Ground from 5pm to 9pm.

Stamford town councillor Andy Croft, who is coordinating the day, said: “The town crier will announce the jubilee at the town hall, St Michael’s churchyard off High Street, Broad Street and the Recreation Ground.

Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE