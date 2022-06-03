Beacon-lighting in Uffington for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Published: 10:12, 03 June 2022
About a hundred people gathered in Uffington to watch the lighting of the beacon for the jubilee.
Some came straight from home or work, others popped out from The Bertie Arms, drinks still in-hand, for the community occasion.
Farmer Paul Genever - with fellow villagers Dean Cornish, Vanessa Kimberley and parish priest Aran Beesley - had the honour of carrying out the lighting, which followed a bugler playing Diu Regnare, or 'Long to Reign', a specially commissioned piece of music for the jubilee.
Residents gave 'three cheers for Her Majesty' and sang God Save the Queen before sticking around to chat.
All were invited to be in a big 'village photo' on Saturday morning.