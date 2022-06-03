Home   News   Article

Beacon-lighting in Uffington for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:12, 03 June 2022

About a hundred people gathered in Uffington to watch the lighting of the beacon for the jubilee.

Some came straight from home or work, others popped out from The Bertie Arms, drinks still in-hand, for the community occasion.

Farmer Paul Genever - with fellow villagers Dean Cornish, Vanessa Kimberley and parish priest Aran Beesley - had the honour of carrying out the lighting, which followed a bugler playing Diu Regnare, or 'Long to Reign', a specially commissioned piece of music for the jubilee.

The Uffington beacon is lit in the centre of the village
Residents gave 'three cheers for Her Majesty' and sang God Save the Queen before sticking around to chat.

All were invited to be in a big 'village photo' on Saturday morning.

Uffington farmer and parish councillor Paul Genever lights the beacon, with Vanessa Kimberley
Paul Genever chats with residents after the beacon is lit
Residents with Father Aran Beesley
Dean Cornish, Father Aran Beesley and Vanessa Kimberley from Uffington
