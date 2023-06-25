Bear has arrived at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne because his previous owner is in a wheelchair and Bear is scared of it.

He is a friendly boy and loves everyone. He is full of life and will jump up to put his front paws on you to get your attention. He does love to have a fuss and likes being with people.

He is not keen on other dogs or cats but this may improve over time with careful introduction but Three Counties staff feel that Bear needs a home where he can be the only animal in the house.

Bear is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

They also think Bear is probably best in a quiet, adult household. If you have experience of the Bulldog breed, even better.

If you would like the handsome Bear as your loving companion call Three Counties on 01778 424953 or 07708589792 (between 10am and 4pm). Leave us a message and contact number.