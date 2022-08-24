A clock and watchmaker's shop has taken on a new furniture restorer, thanks to demand for his expertise.

Beau Turner, 24, joins Robert and Robina Loomes at their business, Loomes and Co, next to Stamford Town Bridge in St Mary's Hill.

Beau (pictured) studied furniture-making and French polishing and will carry out restoration in the furniture workshop on the lower ground floor of the business.

Robina said: "Habits have changed in the last couple of years and we were getting more and more furniture work, indeed, more restoration work than ever before. It was an obvious step to expand into an area in which we already have a great reputation."