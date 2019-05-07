Beautiful floral arrangements have been given to older people living in and around Stamford thanks to a town club.

Members of Stamford Flower Club made the wonderful gifts for people who receive support from the Evergreen Care Trust, which provides friendship and home support for those who need it.

Around 15 were given to the charity to distribute to those they felt would most benefit from receiving flowers, while about the same number were given by the flower club's members to older people who they knew personally.

Karen Lawrie from Stamford Flower Club and Louise Marsh from Evergreen Care Trust (9785059)

Co-chairman of the flower club, Linda Upson, said: "The reason we were giving out the arrangements was because it was National Flower Arranging Day on Friday, when members of flower arranging groups can make bouquets and give them to someone.

"Evergreen was our charity of the year last year, and we raised £2,320 for them, so this was another way that we could offer support."

Stamford Flower Club meets at 7pm on the second Monday of each month at Barn Hill Methodist Church. Visitors can attend for £6 and benefit from a demonstration by an arranger.

Refreshments are available, with donations going towards the club's charity. This year the club is supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK.

To find out more about attending, visit www.stamfordflowerclub.org.uk or email stamfordflowerclub@gmail.com