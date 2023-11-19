Located a short walk from Bourne’s town centre is this beautifully presented bungalow.

12 Dorchester Avenue offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a breakfast kitchen, a conservatory, a lounge and a spacious garden.

A new composite front door opens into the entrance hall, which boasts ample storage.

12 Dorchester Avenue, Bourne

The spacious lounge with an electric fire provides the perfect place to unwind while the conservatory can be used as a family room.

A standout feature of this property is the kitchen/diner which includes a breakfast bar, dishwasher, induction hob and two electric ovens.

There are three spacious bedrooms, one with an ensuite and a dressing area.

A family bathroom benefits from a panelled bath, a wall mounted hand basin, a toilet and a heated towel rail.

The front of this bungalow boasts a large gravel driveway which provides off road parking for several cars.

A block paved driveway leads to the former double garage which still retains both garage doors with one side now converted into the ensuite and dressing room.

The remainder of the front garden is laid to lawn with an attractive laurel hedge.

The rear garden offers a good degree of privacy with mature trees and shrubs.

There is a large paved patio and to the opposite side a bespoke timber style gazebo.

12 Dorchester Avenue is on the market with Eckfords for £450,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call Eckfords on 01778 426215 or email sales@eckfords.co.uk.