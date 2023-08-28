Set within the highly regarded village of Belton-In-Rutland is this beautiful end-terrace cottage.

Being sold with no onward chain, the property sits on a large plot and offers a fantastic mix of character and modern features with four reception rooms, a kitchen breakfast room, a downstairs WC, three spacious bedrooms including a luxury en-suite shower room and four-piece family bathroom, a good-sized garden and an extra-large garage space. Internal viewings are strongly recommended to appreciate this beautiful home fully.

Sitting over two floors the property is entered via the rear garden room leading into the light and airy dining room where you will find a window overlooking the front street.

Main Street, Belton-in-Rutland is on the market with Newton Fallowell

From here you have access to the recently decorated living room with a beautiful character fireplace, log burner, and exposed stonework. The sun room is accessed from the living room and offers flexible space currently set up as a playroom / office with sliding doors for access to the garden. The kitchen breakfast room has been recently renovated including hand-crafted terrazzo counter tops, plenty of floor-to-wall base units, gas-fired AGA, a premium Neff induction hob and microwave oven, space for appliances, and valuable storage space. Just off the kitchen is a useful utility cupboard with further space for white goods as well as a handy pantry cupboard. The ground floor is finished with a useful downstairs WC and a storage cupboard for coats and shoes.

Stairs located off the dining room provide access to three spacious double bedrooms with the master bedroom boasting a fully renovated en-suite shower room and exposed characterful brickwork. Finishing off the first floor is a fully renovated four-piece bathroom featuring underfloor heating, hand-crafted countertops and wall hung Roca sanitary ware.

Outside the property is very well kept with a large mostly laid to lawn garden with flowerbeds and a paved patio area. This property also boasts a generously sized detached garage space which is perfect for storage or a workshop as well as two brick-built garden sheds.

Main Street, Belton-in-Rutland, is on the market with a guide price of £525,000, with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01572 335005.