Three Counties Dog Rescue is looking for a home for a pair of young beautiful German Shepherd sisters.

Ada is a one-year-old who has arrived at Three Counties with her sister Cissie. They were previously kept outside in a barn where they slept on sawdust. Rheir previous family can no longer care for them.

Ada and her sister are very bonded and Three Counties are looking for a home where they can stay together. They need a family with older children who have experience of living with larger active dogs.

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Ada and Cissie

Unsurprisingly they are very energetic and playful. However they are both well behaved and already know basic commands. They are friendly and love to be with people. They are eager to please.

If you are interested in this lovely couple call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm)