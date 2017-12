Have your say

A fire crew was called to a home at 5.30am this morning (September 22) after a boiler surround caught fire.

On arrival to the property in Halstead Rise, Tilton-on-the-Hill the blaze in the bedroom was out.

It is believed the cause of the fire was the boiler overheating.

A crew from Oakham isolated the power to the boiler and asked the Housing Association to visit the property.