A “beer and bats” night will mark the end of a five-year project to protect a colony of soprano pipistrelles living in a church roof.

All Saints Church at Braunston-in-Rutland suffered an influx of 400 bats when a nearby chimney collapsed 10 years ago.

The building became a pilot project for Bats in Churches and was the focus of a £5million partnership between the Church of England, Natural England, the Bat Conservation Trust, the Churches Conservation Trust and Historic England.

Gaps in the south aisle ceiling were sealed, meaning the bats could continue to roost in the roof void without creating a mess inside the building.

The project is now drawing to a close and will be celebrated with a multimedia art installation and a Beer and Bats event featuring children’s activities, bat talks, stalls and refreshments.

Churchwarden Sue Willetts said: “Without help from the project, it’s very likely the church would have been closed. That’s honestly how desperate the situation had become.

The Little Church Bat book was inspired by the colony in Braunston

“The surveys and resulting work allowed the church to remain open for worship.”

Fellow churchwarden Rob Anderson added: “The Bats in Churches project was truly transformative for Braunston church. We were at a loss as to how to keep the church open and the help quickly enabled us to understand how we could successfully coexist with our bats.”

Beer and Bats takes place on Sunday, September 3. It starts at 6pm with a buffet at the Blue Ball in Braunston followed by a visit to the church to view the art installation at 7.30pm. Admission is free and no booking is required. Visitors should bring and torch and warm clothes.

