Breweries showcased their products to a captive audience at the 10th Rutland beer festival.

The Rutland Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale staged its four-day event at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham.

Among the businesses taking part were Baker’s Dozen, The Grainstore Brewery, Round Corner Brewing and Cidentro, Multum Gin Parvo, Cap and Copper Distillery and The Plough at Greetham.

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

More than 40 cask and keg ales were available alongside 10 ciders and perries. Wine and gin drinkers were also catered for.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns was among the guests on the second day of the festival. She said: “It was a joy to drop by the beer festival and celebrate so many of our wonderful local producers at such a lovely location as the museum.

“We are very fortunate to have so many thriving producers locally and this festival is fitting showcase of the high-quality real ale, cider and wine available on our doorsteps. If you missed out this year, I would encourage you all to make the time to go next year and sample some of the fantastic drinks on offer – you certainly won’t be disappointed.

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

“I would also highly recommend tasting the unique chocolate and vanilla Milk Worm beer which I had the pleasure of trying from the Three Blind Mice brewery.”

The festival ran from Thursday to Sunday, culminating in a “dance fest” with performances by Rutland Liners and Rutland Morris Men.

The branch also reintroduced its Oakham ale trail to coincide with the festival, publishing a map of the town featuring eight participating pubs. The trail passed The Grainstore, The Wheatsheaf, The Captain Noel Newton, The Admiral Hornblower, The Lord nelson, The Crown Tavern, The Angler and Jinky’s.

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

MP Alicia Kearns visited the Rutland beer festival

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

The Rutland CAMRA 10th beer festival at the Rutland County Museum in Oakham

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamformercury.co.uk