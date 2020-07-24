An application to use a road as a 'beer garden' has been refused - but the pub owner behind the plan isn't giving up.

Michael Thurlby, owner of Paten and Co, which looks out onto Stamford's Red Lion Square, had applied to Lincolnshire County Council to close Crown Street in the afternoons and evenings to allow more people to sit outside the pub.

The council recently made it easier for licensed premises to apply for 'pavement licences' to entice back customers without packing pubs while social distancing is important.