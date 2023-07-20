A group of women enjoyed an evening of ale-tasting hosted at a village pub.

The first of Rutland Camra’s ‘Ladies and Ales’ events took place at The Coach Inn, South Luffenham, and included a selection of beers, and a free buffet made by organisers Homera Wood, the Campaign for Real Ale group’s vice chairperson.

Pub landlady Emma Rose, who also runs the Royal Oak in Duddington, provided the group with an explanation of the production, strengths and flavours of the drinks being served.

Landlady Emma Rose, centre, with Homera Wood behind and women who came along to the event at The Coach Inn, South Luffenham

These included a guest lager from Guy Ritchie's 'Gritchie' microbrewery in Wiltshire, as well as tipples from closer to home, including The Grainstore Brewery in Oakham.

Thanking Emma for her input, Homera said: “I do believe that when women taste real ale for the first time, they realise what they have been missing!”

The event was also open to men and attracted the Camra group’s chairman Rich Harris and secretary Dave Casewell. The next is due to be held in October.