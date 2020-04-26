Home   News   Article

Stamford MindSpace chair of trustees talks about how to stay healthy and active

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 14:00, 26 April 2020

Chair of trustees as Stamford MindSpace, Helen Howes, writes in her latest column:

Like others, I feel that still having the opportunity to go for a walk as daily exercise is something to be really appreciated.

The other morning, being in the wonderful Burghley House grounds at 8am when the light was beautiful, and the fallow deer were lying in huge numbers under the trees, had a very special magic.

