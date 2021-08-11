A man who had his foot-long beard and his hair shaved for charity has raised £550 for the cancer charity Macmillan.

Denis Smith, who is 52 tomorrow (Saturday), grew a long beard during the lockdowns with the idea in his mind that he could help the charity by ‘braving the shave’.

Now that people are returning to normal life, Denis knew the time had come to cash in on his hairiness to help Macmillan, and fortunately found a barber that offered him a free hair and beard cut.

Denis Smith, centre, with owner and barber at Eagle and Bear Barbers, Claire Chambers, and barber Daniel Templeman

“The guys at The Eagle and Bear Barbers in Ryhall Road, Stamford, offered to support me with a free cut if I would be a ‘model’ to try out some of their treatments and designs,” he said.

“Not only did I lose the beard, they also waxed my nostrils, which was a great bit of ‘manscaping’.

“It didn’t hurt at all, although it was a bit like having someone approach your nostrils with a couple of Chupa Chups lollies. I felt like that sketch in Blackadder where he puts a pair of underpants on his head, sticks pencils up his nose and says ‘wibble’ so that he’s sent home from the First World War.

Denis Smith before he braved the shave

“But the result has been strangely good - I feel like I can breathe more easily!”

Denis says his new, hair-free look not only feels good, but he has been complimented on it too.

A former RAF weapons technician who worked at RAF Wittering and now lives at Elsea Park in Bourne, Denis chose to support Macmillan through its ‘Brave the Shave’ event because so many people’s lives are touched by cancer.

Denis Smith minus his beard and hair thanks to the Eagle and Bear Barbers in Stamford

“My nan and grandad were both cared for at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice while they had cancer, and my mum has had breast cancer,” he said.

People can still donate to Denis’s fundraising pot for Macmillan by clicking here.