BEM for woman at heart of village

A Folkingham woman who has ‘passionately’ served her community for more than 22 years has been named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

After moving to Folkingham in 1995 and noticing their was an aging population, Yvonne Jardine, 66, became chairman of the village hall committee.

Since then, in an effort to curb loneliness, she has organised concerts, quizzes, activities and set up a library at the village hall.

A delighted Yvonne, who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for ‘ services to the community’, said: “I feel very surprised and very pleased.”

She explained that she has been driven by her “passion for the community”.

She said: “It is getting people to mix together having a nice time and getting to know each other. You can do that in a village.”

Yvonne, who is married to John and has three children, is the co-founder of the Pop in Club, which holds activities at the village hall.

She also helped fundraise for the Millennium Green green space in the village and was churchwarden between 1998 and 2015.

What’s more, she’s organised many charity events, raising cash for groups such as the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Yvonne is following in the footsteps of her father Edward Douglass, who served in the RAF, and also received a BEM when she was a child.