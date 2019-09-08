Talented musician Ben Thorogood is launching four music schools, including one in Great Casterton.

Ben, from Morton, has worked as a tutor for the Rock Project franchise and has spent £15,000 on the franchise and music equipment to bring the service to the area.

He offers two-hour weekly sessions focussing on popular songs, from Bruno Mars to ACDC, either on the guitar, drums, keyboard or bass, with tutorials given by professional musicians.

Ben studied sound engineering in Guildford and later worked for the Rock Project Berkshire as a tutor.

Meeting musicians from all walks of life inspired him to start his own franchise.

Ben said of his teaching: “It’s unorthodox teaching that will get you engaged and no matter where you are from or your level of expertise, by the end you will share the same passion for music as I do.”

For more information visit lincs.therockproject.com