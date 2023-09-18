Home   News   Article

Healthy Hearing donates bench to All Saints’ Church in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 18 September 2023
 | Updated: 11:00, 18 September 2023

A blessing marked the return of a bench to the grounds of a church.

All Saints’ Church in Stamford has been given a bench by Healthy Hearing in Red Lion Square to replace the one that had to be removed after it suffered irreparable damage.

A short service was held on August 24 during which the bench was blessed by Father Neil Shaw of All Saints’ Church.

The bench is blessed by Father Neil Shaw
A member of the church community said: “We have missed having a bench here and it is wonderful to see it being replaced thanks to the generosity of Healthy Hearing.”

Bench manufacturer Jon Bacon
Bench is blessed by Father Neil Shaw
The Healthy Hearing team
The Healthy Hearing team

