A blessing marked the return of a bench to the grounds of a church.

All Saints’ Church in Stamford has been given a bench by Healthy Hearing in Red Lion Square to replace the one that had to be removed after it suffered irreparable damage.

A short service was held on August 24 during which the bench was blessed by Father Neil Shaw of All Saints’ Church.

The bench is blessed by Father Neil Shaw

A member of the church community said: “We have missed having a bench here and it is wonderful to see it being replaced thanks to the generosity of Healthy Hearing.”

Bench manufacturer Jon Bacon

Bench is blessed by Father Neil Shaw

The Healthy Hearing team

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk