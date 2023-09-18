Healthy Hearing donates bench to All Saints’ Church in Stamford
Published: 10:00, 18 September 2023
| Updated: 11:00, 18 September 2023
A blessing marked the return of a bench to the grounds of a church.
All Saints’ Church in Stamford has been given a bench by Healthy Hearing in Red Lion Square to replace the one that had to be removed after it suffered irreparable damage.
A short service was held on August 24 during which the bench was blessed by Father Neil Shaw of All Saints’ Church.
A member of the church community said: “We have missed having a bench here and it is wonderful to see it being replaced thanks to the generosity of Healthy Hearing.”
Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk