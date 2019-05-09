Three distinctive new benches have been installed in Stamford to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War, the Royal Air Force and RAF Wittering.

The benches were the idea of Stamford-based photographer Don Lambert and followed discussions with the town council and Royal British Legion about how best to mark the military milestones.

Don set to work fundraising and a raft of businesses contributed towards two benches that can now be seen in Castle Dyke, while Stamford Town Council gave the funds for the third bench at the war memorial in Broad Street.

Tony Story, RAF Wittering's Station commander Group Captain Tony Keeling and Don Lambert (9963548)

Those contributing included Alex Pistolas, Ash Ltd 2, Peter Stevens, Maureen Jalili, Patricia Reed, Paul Mills, Andrew Moore, Dave Hudson, Tom Riley, The Green Man, Stamford Endowed School, Vision Express Stamford, the M&S staff, Sue Bishop, The Crown Hotel, Stamford Civic Society and Stamford Town Council Grant Fund.

Councillors who contributed part of their annual community grants and gave personal donations included David Brailsford, Brian Sumner, Brenda Sumner, Bill Turner, Mike Exton, Breda Griffin, David Taylor.

Former Stamford mayor Tony Story, who is retired from the RAF, said: “Don and I would like to thank everyone involved for their generosity and support given to help create this permanent memory in Stamford of those who fell in both World Wars and later conflicts, and the special relationship between RAF Wittering and Stamford.

“It is hoped these visual and tactile reminders of the past century’s conflicts will be seen and used by all age groups including our younger generations acting as a permanent reminder of sacrifices made to ensure our freedom today.”

One of the benches features eight silhouettes of RAF aeroplanes alongside its red, white and blue roundel.

Group Captain Tony Keeling, Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “A big thank you to Don and Tony for bringing this project to life. They’re beautiful designs and I’m certain these benches will be very well used over the coming years.

“What makes it special is the way that local people, businesses and organisations have funded this project.

“It is an expression of the genuine goodwill the people of Stamford have for the Royal Air Force. That goodwill makes a real difference to us at Wittering.”