Figures show a slight increase in people claiming benefits.

In South Kesteven, 10,004 people were receiving financial help from the government in June. This rose by nearly two per cent in July to 10,193.

In Rutland, figures rose by nearly three per cent with 1,733 claiming benefits in June and 1,779 in July.

The Job Centre in Stamford

Within 10 miles of Stamford there are about 140 jobs open to applications at the website: www.imjobs.co.uk

This week they include chef, cycle technician, shop manager, paint sprayer, and primary school teacher.