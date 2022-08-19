More people claiming benefits in South Kesteven and Rutland
Published: 17:00, 19 August 2022
| Updated: 17:29, 19 August 2022
Figures show a slight increase in people claiming benefits.
In South Kesteven, 10,004 people were receiving financial help from the government in June. This rose by nearly two per cent in July to 10,193.
In Rutland, figures rose by nearly three per cent with 1,733 claiming benefits in June and 1,779 in July.
Within 10 miles of Stamford there are about 140 jobs open to applications at the website: www.imjobs.co.uk
This week they include chef, cycle technician, shop manager, paint sprayer, and primary school teacher.