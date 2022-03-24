The number of people receiving Universal Credit has changed little so far this year.

In January, 10,165 people in South Kesteven were being supported by the government.

In February this rose to 10,261, an increase of less than one per cent.

Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor, said: “We are supporting local employers in helping to fill their vacancies."

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

In Rutland, 1,736 people were receiving Universal Credit in January. This number fell by three people in February.

