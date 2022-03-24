Number of people in South Kesteven and Rutland claiming Universal Credit stays static
Published: 14:00, 24 March 2022
| Updated: 14:04, 24 March 2022
The number of people receiving Universal Credit has changed little so far this year.
In January, 10,165 people in South Kesteven were being supported by the government.
In February this rose to 10,261, an increase of less than one per cent.
Stuart Roberts, an employment advisor, said: “We are supporting local employers in helping to fill their vacancies."
In Rutland, 1,736 people were receiving Universal Credit in January. This number fell by three people in February.
There are currently more than 100 jobs available within 10 miles of Stamford which can be found at www.imjobs.co.uk/