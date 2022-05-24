Musicians have helped to raise more than £5,000 for the people of Ukraine after staging a day-long concert in Stamford on Sunday.

Eleven acts performed for free in front of a capacity crowd at the Borderville Sports Centre in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The event opened with the Ukrainian national anthem sang by Olga Raby with her family, who left Kyiv to join her in Stamford, accompanied by violinist Asa Monaghan.