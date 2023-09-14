A mum of two and business director is set to tackle a mountainous 100km trek in the Alps for what will be a poignant challenge.

Laura Wilson, from Ketton, will fly out to France this weekend for the Tour du Mont Blanc – a five-day Alpine trek organised by breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel.

It has been a hectic few months for Laura, fitting training around family and running Ketton-based business, Connections Legal Management, with her husband, and fellow director, Hamish.

Laura with the inspiring sight of Mont Blanc

“It’s been a juggle having two little girls at home and quite a demanding business, but thankfully I have a very supportive husband,” Laura said.

“So my dog and I have been clocking up the miles in the early mornings and late evenings.”

The trek will be split into five ‘themed’ walks, including glacier, valley and high altitude.

Laura is taking on a five day trek in the French Alps

Laura picked the challenge specifically to take her outside of her comfort zone and she admits to concerns over camping, lack of sleep, and, particularly, being apart from her family for a week.

However, the charity and the original inspiration for entering are big motivating factors.

She has so far raised £2,990 and further donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laurawilsontrekking

“I lost my mum last year and I felt like I’d got stuck in a little bit of a rut, so I needed something to give me a little focus,” she explained.

“I found the tour on Instagram and thought ‘why not, I won’t get in’, but then I did, so that was quite the surprise in February!

“Seven thousand people applied and only 120 women were offered places so I was very lucky.”

The charity raises awareness and encourages young women and men to check themselves for telltale signs so more cases of breast cancer can be caught early when more treatable.

“It’s a charity that is close to me,” Laura added.

“I hadn’t realised exactly how much amazing work that they do.”