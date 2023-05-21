People are now able to receive bereavement support at a fire station.

The Bereavement Help Point Rutland is making trained volunteers available through weekly drop-in sessions at Oakham Fire Station in South Street from Monday (May 22) from 2pm to 4pm.

The group, which is supported by local hospices Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, Dove Cottage and Loros, already offers similar drop-in sessions in Ketton and Uppingham.

The service was started by Claire Henry, an expert in palliative and end-of-life care and a trustee of Dying Matters Rutland.

Claire said: “To be able to get to this point takes a huge, combined effort from a number of people.

“With the help of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, Dove Cottage, Loros and Dying Matters in Rutland, along with our fantastic volunteers, this is a huge achievement.”

Dr Sarah Furness, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, said she was delighted a third Bereavement Help Point was being established in the county.

“It will make such a positive difference to people at a painful time in their lives,” she said. “I congratulate all involved.

“It is so difficult when a loved one dies. Her Late Majesty said that grief is the price we pay for love.

“Bereavement can be isolating. People often do not know what to say to the bereaved and can be embarrassed by grief.

“Having a chance to speak with others who understand will listen and support helps the grieving process and decreases the feelings of isolation.”

The Bereavement Help Point aims to provide bereaved people with a place where they can access information and support, and where they can talk to others and share their emotions in a safe environment.

For more information contact Antonia Dowell at Sue Ryder Hospice on 01733 225927 or email Antonia.dowell@sueryder.org.

Sessions will not take place on bank holidays.