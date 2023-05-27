Imagine having a pair of bespoke insoles made to fit and align your feet into the perfect position.

As a way of celebrating its fifth year in business, that is exactly what NC Foot Health is offering one lucky competition winner.

As part of its ever-growing development to become a leader in foot care, NC Foot Health has partnered with Foot Health UK to produce and print custom-made 3D printed insoles in store.

And we’ve teamed up with the Bourne-based business to offer a prize package worth £435.

NC Foot Health Clinic says: “Biomechanics affect everybody in some way, shape or form. Many people can benefit from a custom-made insole whether it be to correct a specific problem or to enhance performance in a particular sport, such as providing cushioning and support for runners.

“They might be of a particular interest to anyone who suffers with aches and pains.

Owner and clinical director Ryan Clements said: “A lot of issues in the knees, back and shoulders can stem from our feet and gait.

“Our orthotic service includes a full postural analysis and biomechanics assessment which we use to determine whether or not our patients would benefit from our 3D printed insoles which support your feet in the correct way.”

NC Foot Health Clinic has had its 3D printer for one year and so far about 100 customers have taken the opportunity of having bespoke insoles.

Ryan said: “It is so satisfying and rewarding working with patients that walk into clinic with lots of aches and pains and we are able to analyse their gait and posture and produce an insole that can correct alignment and reduce the amount of pain they have been experiencing.”

The insoles are made of a product which is durable and recyclable. They will last for several years and, importantly, can be transferred from shoe to shoe.

NC Foot Health Clinic is offering the orthotic service at its clinics in North Street, Bourne and Westgate, Sleaford.

It is an official partner for Foot Health UK and is a co-lab printing business so can take prescriptions from elsewhere too.

The prize on offer is a biomechanical assessment, a pair of 3D printed insoles and a follow-up service.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question on the coupon at: https://tinyurl.com/FoothealthRSM

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 2, at midday. Good luck!