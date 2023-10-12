Two best friends have featured on the Channel 4 reality show Four in a Bed.

Isabella’s Yard in Stamford was opened by retired children’s nurse Katie Butler in 2020.

The bed and breakfast in Wothorpe Road caught the attention of producers from Channel 4’s Four in a Bed after a string of top reviews from guests.

Katie Butler of Isabella's Yard and best friend Rosie Crick from Stamford featured on the Channel 4 show Four in a Bed. Photo: Channel 4

“I was quite apprehensive.

“I have watched it in the past and I know we are not a brand new or recently renovated house,” said Katie, 56.

Encouraged by her family to accept the offer as ‘a bit of fun’, she agreed and convinced her best friend Rosie Crick, 72, to join her.

Katie Butler of Isabella's Yard and best friend Rosie Crick from Stamford among guests on payment day on the Channel 4 show Four in a Bed. Photo: Channel 4

While filming took place in June last year the episodes didn’t air until this week, with the Isabella’s Yard segment showing on TV tonight (Thursday, November 12).

Both slightly nervous, Katie and Rosie sat down to watch the episodes together.

“We spent two weeks filming,” said Katie.

“The cameras were never off the whole time.”

During the crew and cast’s visit to Stamford a day was spent with an afternoon tea at Nene Valley Railway, while Katie and Rosie were in charge of breakfast which sadly turned out to be a ‘complete disaster’.

They also got lunch from Aloha Foods and enjoyed a pie and chip dinner at the London Inn.

Despite having her own bed and breakfast business Katie wouldn’t consider herself an expert and instead took an optimistic view on the other establishments.

She admitted during her introduction on the show that it’s not about ‘what the decor is like or how good the sausages are but instead the whole environment’.

Katie and Rosie, who have been best friends for about 15 years, found it difficult and out of character to critique the other hosts.

“I felt when asked to look under the bed or check things were spotlessly clean that it wasn’t something I would do when I normally go on holiday,” said Katie.

She added she hasn’t received any of the negative comments cast members gave her by real guests.

The business owner comes from a family passionate for hospitality with a grandmother who also owned a bed and breakfast and a mum who ran a cafe.

She drew on this background to name the business as many women in her family have Isabella in their name, including her youngest daughter.

Katie said: “We are a little tiny place, we have got three bedrooms.

“It is more a place you come to stay where it feels like a home rather than a big hotel where you live in decadence.

“People come here to see how beautiful Stamford is.”

Another key focus for Katie is helping the environment, which she does with reusable bottles and tubs that can be refilled at All Good Market.

While Katie has enjoyed watching Four in a Bed she doesn’t expect her stint on the show to affect bookings as her calendar is already pretty full.

“I think it is quite funny - it is just a bit of entertainment,” she said.