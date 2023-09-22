Few authors possess the ability to capture the hearts and minds of young readers quite like Hannah Gold.

Her debut novel, The Last Bear, catapulted her into the spotlight in 2021, telling the story of an 11-year-old girl called April and her deep friendship with a polar bear on a remote Arctic island.

It was a bestseller and achieved critical acclaim, winning Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the Blue Peter Book Awards 2022.

Hannah Gold with her new children's book, Finding Bear

It was followed by The Lost Whale, also an award-winner, and now Hannah’s third children’s novel, Finding Bear is about to be released.

So far Hannah, who lives in Stamford, has had her work translated into 25 languages and copies sell around the world.

“I always wanted to be an author,” she said. I grew up in Hertfordshire and my big dream was to be a children’s author but I spent quite a few years working in different jobs before it came true.”

Hannah Gold's third children's book, Finding Bear, follows The Last Bear and The Lost Whale

Hannah worked on magazines, as a copywriter and wrote film critique, as well writing a couple of books for adults that she admits weren’t a success.

“I love animals and had the idea of writing a book featuring an animal and a child. It’s the type of book I would have liked to read when I was younger.

“I had reached my 40s and thought, ‘it’s now or never’.

“My biggest fear was failure but realised I would rather try and fail than never try at all.”

Bear Island north of Norway. Photo: Google Maps

Hannah had found on a map an island called Bear Island, near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

“It was the catalyst for the story,” she said. “And I realised it was impossible to write about a polar bear without writing about climate change.”

Hannah wrote the book quickly, completing the first draft by the summer of 2019. She then began to submit the book to literary agents, securing her ‘dream agent’ in November of that year.

Hannah Gold with her new children's book, Finding Bear

The book went to a publishers’ auction, Harper Collins putting in the winning bid.

“That felt amazing,” Hannah recalled. “I couldn’t believe my dream had come true.”

The success of The Last Bear and The Lost Whale have changed Hannah’s life.

“I was catapulted into attending literary festivals and carrying out school visits, which is lovely,” she said.

“I now have a three-book deal and an income from the books so that writing is not just a hobby. But it’s a precarious industry. I’ve got to keep working hard and creating new ideas.”

Hannah’s new dream is for her books to be adapted into films or into theatre productions - she has been inspired by Michael Morpurgo, who wrote Warhorse, a hugely successful children’s novel that has also performed well on stage, as well as Charlotte’s Web, which became the film, Babe.

Her new title, Finding Bear, illustrated by Levi Pinfold, will be priced £12.99 and available in Walkers Books in Stamford and Oakham, and at Bourne Bookshop in North Street, Bourne.