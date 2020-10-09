Bus users are getting a more regular service between the Deepings and Stamford and Spalding when a new timetable takes effect later this month.

The 203 service, operated by Bourne-based Delaine Buses between Spalding, Deeping St Nicholas, Deeping St James and Market Deeping, will become the 301/302 route from Monday, October 26.

Services from Spalding to Stamford will increase from five to seven a day, Mondays to Fridays, with an early morning and late afternoon journey to Market Deeping as well.