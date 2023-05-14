What do you mean, rewards don’t work?, asks animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Whenever someone says to me that food or toys doesn't work for their dog, I understand that what they're saying is they don't know how to make it work. They simply don't understand how to build that skill.

In exactly the same way that you would have to build a skill to use a pain device such as an electric collar, you need to learn when to pay wages to your dog for the jobs you’d like them to do. It really isn't that much different in terms of intelligence needed, and there is much less danger when we use normal and well-researched and documented reward based methods.

Karen Wild

Do you remember that teacher that yelled at you at school, or if you’re my age, threw the chalk or even gave the cane? People sometimes go on about standards and how ‘kids today’ don’t behave - but honestly, lots of them do if the methods to teach are gentle but NOT permissive. Gentleness is not weakness. Shouting and bullying is weakness.

The answer is to give your dog a series of ‘jobs’ such as ‘walk at my side’, ‘stay relaxed when other dogs walk by’, ‘sit quietly whilst I answer the door’, and ‘Come back instead of chasing’. We then pay the dog with wages that the dog understands. After all, we expect wages at the end of doing our jobs. It is logical that a dog should expect some form of wages for doing this and these can include food, toys, freedom, space to run safely, greetings from other dogs and people… there are lots more. We simply need to make sure that we use proper training methods and consult with trainers that are properly registered.

Any trainer or behaviourist worth their salt will be properly registered on the Animal Behaviour and Training Council register as an Animal training instructor (ATI) or as a Clinical animal behaviourist (CAB and CCAB) or, both! There is no other qualification or registration that is monitored at such a high level, works with government and commits to such a strong welfare policy.

There's no reason why you can't ask any person advertising as a ‘trainer’ or ‘behaviourist’ wether or not they are ABTC or CCAB registered. You would want a gas engineer that has a proper certificate, you would want an electrician has been trained effectively. Your hairdresser/barber, your car mechanic… your dentist, doctor etc. You certainly wouldn't go to somebody around the corner who wasn’t properly registered.

Let's celebrate a move from the dark ages of dog training into the forward thinking, properly assessed and qualified, sensible, safe and not permissive, gentle methods of the modern dog professional. It’s better for everyone but most of all, better for our beloved dogs.