Taking your dog for a walk in public can be a delightful bonding experience, but it also comes with its set of challenges, writes Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Whether your pup is a seasoned walker or a bit excitable, learning the ropes of walking your dog in public spaces can lead to enjoyable outings for all.

Ensure your dog is equipped with a comfortable lead and collar or harness. Also, remember to bring along some treats for positive reinforcement, water for a quick slurp, and a poo bag for responsible cleanup.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

If your dog is new to public walks or tends to get overly enthusiastic, start with quieter environments. Begin by strolling around your neighbourhood during off-peak hours. This gradual approach allows your dog to get accustomed to new sights, sounds, and smells at a manageable pace.

Teaching your dog to walk on a loose lead gives everyone a lot more freedom. Start in a distraction-free area, rewarding your pup when they walk beside you without pulling. Slowly introduce more distractions as your dog becomes more skilled at maintaining a relaxed lead. No yanking, no slip leads and no awful spiky collars. These are cruel methods and very out of date. Modern trainers know better and do a lot better than that.

Teach your dog to be polite in public. Ensure they're well-socialised with other dogs and people. If your dog tends to get too excited around others, create distance and redirect their attention using commands they've mastered. Don’t just tell them off - it makes it all a lot worse and also makes you look bad too. Teach them what you’d rather them do.

Dog. Photo: istock

Patience, patience… each dog is unique, and some may take longer to acclimate to public walks. If your pup gets overwhelmed, don't hesitate to return to quieter environments before trying busier spaces again.

Safety is paramount. Keep your dog on a lead at all times. Be mindful of your surroundings, and steer clear of potentially hazardous situations. You don’t earn ‘hero points’ from walking your dog off lead next to a road. It actually can look like you don’t care about your poor pet.

Regular practice helps solidify your dog's walking skills. Gradually introduce more challenging environments, such as parks or bustling streets, as your dog becomes more confident.

If your dog displays persistent behavioural issues during walks, consider seeking guidance from a properly qualified and ABTC-registered professional behaviourist. There are some people calling themselves trainers who really aren’t trained themselves. Avoid, because they can cause a lot of harm and you will end up employing a properly qualified person in an attempt to fix their mistakes later on.

Enjoy the whole journey, not just the walk. Walking your dog in public is not just about exercise; it's about building a strong bond and experiencing life together. One of the biggest reasons we get a dog in the first place!