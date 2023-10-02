A gallery owner hopes to inspire creativity by expanding an arts shop.

Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant, owner of Gallery Stamford and Stamford Contemporary Arts, believes there is now a gap in the town’s creative market.

Her shop in Maiden Lane has been offering a framing service along with original artworks and prints, handmade jewellery and ceramics with a space for classes and exhibitions for a decade.

Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant, owner of Gallery Stamford and Stamford Contemporary Arts

And for the past year Beverley has been stocking a selection of arts and craft supplies.

“There is a need in the town for artistic materials and equipment,” she said.

On October 16, what is currently Stamford Contemporary Arts will reopen as a shop.

The range of products currently at the store will increase, as Beverley is now working with eight suppliers.

Although in recent years more people are buying supplies online and arts businesses have closed Beverley believes there is a strong demand for shops in town centres.

“What we heard from a lot of people is they like to be able to see what they are buying,” said Beverley.

“For example, they want to touch the paper because art is very tactile.

“A lot of people come here from quite far away.”

Currently 11 adult art classes are held each week in the studio.

Beverley, a former teacher, plans to hold more creative lessons and craft workshops aimed at children.

“Creativity in children is one of the best ways at allowing them to use their imagination,” she said.

“It is something which isn’t recognised particularly in schools anymore.”