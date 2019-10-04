Danielz and T Rextasy will make a welcome return to Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, October 5.

Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T Rex, T Rextasy has been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’ and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management.

Danielz and T Rextasy have been faithfully performing Marc’s music all over the world for more than 25 years.

T Rextasy will be performing at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday

This tribute to one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era, starts at 7.30pm. Visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk for tickets and details.