Push for Stamford Town Council to buy playing fields for £1
Stamford Town Council looks set to take over Uffington Road and Empingham Road playing fields for £1.
The fields are currently owned and maintained by South Kesteven District Council, but town councillor Bob Sandall said he has long-fought to bring district sporting facilities under the control of the town, believing they can be run better and more cheaply.
Coun Sandall (Ind - St George’s Ward) believes that since the town council took over the Recreation Ground from the district council nine years ago it has “improved beyond recognition.”
Furthermore, Stamford Town Council has been able to freeze the precept for eight of nine years, so it has “proved we can run our parks at no extra cost to the Stamford ratepayer”.
Coun Sandall said Empingham Road needs a new clubhouse and Uffington Road also needs ‘improvements’, but it was too soon to say exactly what as it depends on budgets.
Both Stamford Town Cricket and Stamford Rugby Clubs said they were unaware of the latest talks, and that the district council has been a supportive and good landlord.
Cricket club chairman Phil Holland said he was unaware how a changeover might affect matters, but that the club “would be very pleased and keen to be involved”. He added that he looked forward to working with either council to make further improvements.
Rugby club chairman Mark Anderson confirmed a new clubhouse has planning approval off Hambleton Road and any help from the town council in bringing this about “would be greatly appreciated”.
Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg confirmed talks were still underway to see if a transfer of the fields from the district to the town was possible. Then the town council would be able to consider related budget implications.
The nominal price of £1 for the two fields was suggested at a meeting of the district council last week.
*What do you think? E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
