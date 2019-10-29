Stamford residents hoping to prevent development on a riverside meadow have submitted an application for ‘village green’ status.

The move aims to protect the 0.89ha site off Cherryholt Road from a planning application from the Longhurst Group for 33 ‘affordable’ homes.

Longhurst says the homes will address Stamford’s shortage of affordable homes, they would be limited to two-storeys to be sensitive to the nearby St Leonard’s Priory, and amenity space near the river would keep the footpath open.