Stamford residents aim to block housing proposal by making site a 'village green'

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 15:26, 29 October 2019
 | Updated: 15:27, 29 October 2019

Stamford residents hoping to prevent development on a riverside meadow have submitted an application for ‘village green’ status.

The move aims to protect the 0.89ha site off Cherryholt Road from a planning application from the Longhurst Group for 33 ‘affordable’ homes.

Longhurst says the homes will address Stamford’s shortage of affordable homes, they would be limited to two-storeys to be sensitive to the nearby St Leonard’s Priory, and amenity space near the river would keep the footpath open.

