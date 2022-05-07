A planning application has been submitted to convert a barn into five houses.

The application is for the conversion of an agricultural building at Barn Farm on Station Street, Rippingale, into four small houses and one larger house.

Each of the smaller houses will have a floor space of no more than 100 square metres, whereas the larger house can have a floor space of no mare than 465 square metres.

Credit: Origin Design Studio Ltd, site plan (56441688)

Natural light will be provided for the homes through the insertion of new windows and the existing openings in the building.

A partial demolition is also necessary to help with the installation and replacement of windows, doors, roofs, exterior walls, as well as services, such as water, drainage, electricity and gas.

The development will re-use the existing private shared access from the road.