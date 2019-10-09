A giant bird that has been spotted around the eastern side of Stamford has been away from home for over three months.

Inca, a rhea seen by people numerous times around the Uffington area, ran off from owner Rufus Shoon’s Ridgeview Farm near Belmesthorpe on July 1.

Rufus, 55, who breeds alpacas for their wool, said: “There was too much machinery at the time.