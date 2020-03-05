Step on in and get those dancing shoes ready, It’s time to get some ‘Rhythm in your Blues’ and ‘Rock in your Roll’ with Big Boy Bloater and The LiMiTs at Mama Liz’s in Stamford on Friday, March 6.

The latest album Pills is the follow up to the hugely successful Luxury Hobo.Recorded in December 2017 with producer Adam Whalley, the band trimmed down to a power trio of Big Boy Bloater (vocals/guitar), Matt Cowley (drums) and Steven Oates (bass) for the new album.

Over the last two years the band has toured the UK to packed shows, headlined Wychwood Festival, pulled in new fans at Camden Rocks Festival, supported Joanne Shaw Taylor, performed on the back of a pickup truck for a charity chili night, played with The Quireboys at a brewery and appeared at Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Big Boy Bloater and the LiMiTs

The band will soon be taking a break from touring for a while to celebrate a decade of The LiMiTs.

Visit www.bigboybloater.com/tour for tickets and further details.