A college has received thousands of bricks to help kick start construction students’ careers.

Building products manufacturer Forterra last year named Stamford College a ‘construction hub’.

The scheme aids construction colleges across the country with much needed supplies and resources.

Stamford College brick donation

Forterra recently donated 8,000 bricks to the construction department, which included different shapes and sizes.

Construction lecturer at Stamford College, Tom Deignan, said: “We are very grateful to Forterra for its continued support.

“Being recognised as a construction hub is such an honour.

“Receiving trade quality materials provides our students with the knowledge and experience they need to take forward to their future careers.”