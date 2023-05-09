Coronation event on Stamford Recreation Ground offers a ‘big help out’ for visitors
Community groups set out their stalls to attract hundreds of visitors to a town event.
The Big Help Out on the Recreation Ground in Stamford included groups such as the Stamford and District Lions Club and town Rotary members, as well as MindSpace, Stamford Diversity Group and Stamford Women’s Institute.
Entertainment was provided from the bandstand by Stamford Brass, Wansford Ukelele Folk and Irish-influenced local musicians The Shaughrauns, while eight-year-old Briony Skinner from Stamford sang the national anthem to a captivated crowd.
For children there were funfair rides and games, while people of all ages took the opportunity to try the outdoor gym which opened recently at the Recreation Ground.
The aim of The Big Help Out event was to let people know how they can become involved in volunteering, or receiving a helping hand from groups and charities.