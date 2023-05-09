Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Coronation event on Stamford Recreation Ground offers a ‘big help out’ for visitors

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 09 May 2023
 | Updated: 13:45, 09 May 2023

Community groups set out their stalls to attract hundreds of visitors to a town event.

The Big Help Out on the Recreation Ground in Stamford included groups such as the Stamford and District Lions Club and town Rotary members, as well as MindSpace, Stamford Diversity Group and Stamford Women’s Institute.

Entertainment was provided from the bandstand by Stamford Brass, Wansford Ukelele Folk and Irish-influenced local musicians The Shaughrauns, while eight-year-old Briony Skinner from Stamford sang the national anthem to a captivated crowd.

Members of the Stamford Welland Combined Cadet Force handed out flags
Members of the Stamford Welland Combined Cadet Force handed out flags

For children there were funfair rides and games, while people of all ages took the opportunity to try the outdoor gym which opened recently at the Recreation Ground.

Briony Skinner sang the national anthem
Briony Skinner sang the national anthem
Stamford Brass played on the bandstand
Stamford Brass played on the bandstand
A view from the bandstand
A view from the bandstand
Stamford town crier Andrew Downing and Gary Waterfall, Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, who opened the event
Stamford town crier Andrew Downing and Gary Waterfall, Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, who opened the event
Music was played throughout the day
Music was played throughout the day
Members of Stamford Women’s Institute with some of their cakes
Members of Stamford Women’s Institute with some of their cakes
One-year-old Merryn Davey
One-year-old Merryn Davey
Conductor of Stamford Brass Julian Bright
Conductor of Stamford Brass Julian Bright
The Big Help Out at Stamford Rec for the coronation
The Big Help Out at Stamford Rec for the coronation
Briony Skinner from Stamford sang the national anthem
Briony Skinner from Stamford sang the national anthem

The aim of The Big Help Out event was to let people know how they can become involved in volunteering, or receiving a helping hand from groups and charities.

Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE