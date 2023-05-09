Community groups set out their stalls to attract hundreds of visitors to a town event.

The Big Help Out on the Recreation Ground in Stamford included groups such as the Stamford and District Lions Club and town Rotary members, as well as MindSpace, Stamford Diversity Group and Stamford Women’s Institute.

Entertainment was provided from the bandstand by Stamford Brass, Wansford Ukelele Folk and Irish-influenced local musicians The Shaughrauns, while eight-year-old Briony Skinner from Stamford sang the national anthem to a captivated crowd.

Members of the Stamford Welland Combined Cadet Force handed out flags

For children there were funfair rides and games, while people of all ages took the opportunity to try the outdoor gym which opened recently at the Recreation Ground.

Stamford town crier Andrew Downing and Gary Waterfall, Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, who opened the event

Members of Stamford Women’s Institute with some of their cakes

The aim of The Big Help Out event was to let people know how they can become involved in volunteering, or receiving a helping hand from groups and charities.