A man who has enjoyed a life-long love of scooters is set to hold his third 'Big Man Rideout' this summer.

Doug Edwards, who owns Stamford Scooter Centre off Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, held a charity rideout for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough after a friend died with cancer.

He then held a second, in May 2019, to raise money for The Fire Fighter's Charity because his teenage son had a road accident near Barnack and had to be freed from his car by a fire and rescue crew.

Doug Edwards leads the rideout in 2019 for The Fire Fighters Charity

Doug said: "Before he passed away, my friend was quite a 'big man', whereas my son was always the smallest of the boxers at the gym, and the coaches affectionately referred to him as 'big man'.

"As a result I decided to call the event the 'Big Man Rideout' and now people are able to meet up again, I've decided to organise a third."

This time Doug, 52, has chosen The National Autistic Society as the beneficiary of the event, which he is planning for July 17.

The scooter rideout organised by Doug Edwards for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2018

In previous years the rideout has begun at Burghley House with scooter riders travelling through Barnack, Uffington, Great Casterton and Stamford. This year's ride will still take in local villages, but Doug will be announcing a different start point.

He hopes it will attract more than 100 riders, with bucket collections raising hundreds of pounds for The National Autistic Society.

"It's a really worthy cause," said Doug. "A lot of people use the term 'autistic' these days, but when you see people who have an extreme form of the condition and how they and their families manage it, the charity's work seems very important."

Doug Edwards from Stamford Scooter Centre. Photo: Frank Newbon

Updates on Big Man Rideout 3, and information on how to take part, will be on the Stamford Scooter Centre Facebook page.