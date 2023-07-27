Jonathan Agnew MBE, the voice of summer on our airwaves and a key figure in the world of cricket both as a professional player and world-renowned commentator will be live on stage in Grantham in his own hit solo show.

Since the home Ashes series in 2013, the Evenings with Aggers shows have been delighting audiences and selling out theatres all over England.

Now Aggers, who grew up in Stamford, will make an appearance at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Thursday, September 21.

Jonathan Agnew

Agnew, who now lives near Melton Mowbray, is the BBC chief cricket correspondent and learnt his craft under the tutelage of Brian Johnston, emerging from the notoriety of the gloriously funny “leg over” incident to become one of the country’s finest commentators and interviewers.

His consummate skills on air have proved electric on stage as he has taken on his unique and prickly commentating partner, Geoffrey Boycott, followed by England spin legend Graeme Swann, Indian’s ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar and now, bad boy of English cricket Phil Tufnell, record-breaking England captain Sir Alastair Cook and the hilariously madcap David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd.

Evenings With Aggers are always fun, fiery and full of surprises. They are fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evenings for cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike and there are opportunities for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions.

In his one man show Aggers recounts tales from a highly entertaining career on the field and in the box. With film footage, audio clips and photographs on the big screen, audiences are treated to great sporting action, hilarious anecdotes and brilliant Boycott-baiting wind-ups.

The event is run in aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and money raised on the evening goes to the organisation’s charity, the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

There will be an opportunity for the audience to tweet Aggers on the night and in advance of the show with their own questions using the Twitter handle @askaggers.

Tickets are available at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/an-evening-with-aggers

Tickets cost £23 and the show starts at 7.30pm.