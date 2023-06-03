Keen bakers are being encouraged to host tea parties in aid of a hospital charity.

The NHS Big Tea is a nationwide initiative taking place to celebrate the organisation’s 75th anniversary.

Celebrity patron of the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, Craig Revel-Horwood, is encouraging people to take part to support hospitals in Stamford, Peterborough and Huntingdon.

Support local hospitals by taking part in the Big Tea

He said: “The Big Tea is a fabulous way of bringing friends, neighbours and communities together to support their local hospital.

“By tucking into some tasty treats and popping the kettle on, supporting the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity couldn’t be simpler – so let’s get this par-tea started!”

The 75th anniversary takes place on July 5, but events can take place at any time. Visit www.nhsbigtea.co.uk to register your event.