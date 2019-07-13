Green Lane Stores in Green Lane, Stamford, is to grow after owner Nazaret Mohammed gained planning permission from South Kesteven District Council to move the adjoining Curry Express takeaway into empty premises next door.

A council report says the empty premises, which were classed for restaurant/cafe use, already has cooking equipment, and can be coverted to take-away use classification.

The application said:”EasternToppings are well known in Stamford and surrounding villages for delivering delicious hot freshly cooked pizzas and exclusive Indian and balti dishes. We hope to provide the same quality food we are known for from the new premises.”

Photo: Google Street View