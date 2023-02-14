A bike has been decorated to mark Valentine's Day.

Stamford Flower Club once again decorated the bike at the mini roundabout, which joins Ryhall Road and Uffington Road near Stamford Hospital.

Mary Fenn, from the club, said: "It’s always a fun thing to do and gives people a lot of pleasure lifting their spirits and making them smile."

Stamford Flower Club member Yvonne decorates a bike to mark Valentine's Day

The bike is often decorated to match a seasonal theme.

Stamford Flower Club has an action packed year ahead and if you’re interested in joining details can be found online.