With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, it's no surprise that Stamford Flower Club took inspiration from that.

Members Yvonne Wagstaff and Jan Ingle decorated the bike near Stamford Hospital on the mini roundabout between Ryhall Road and Uffington Road.

Yvonne spent many happy hours decorating both hearts and decided on a pink theme this year.

The Mother's Day 2023 bike, decorated by Stamford Flower Club

Jan helped Yvonne yesterday (Sunday) to put the display together and arrange a basketful of beautiful flowers.

Club members wished everyone a "Happy Mother's Day", adding: "You’ll all invited on the second Monday of every month to enjoy watching a professional demonstrator arrange flowers at Stamford Methodist Church at 6.45pm."