A bright green bike rack which proved too unpopular for people in the Deepings is being moved - to Bath Row in Stamford.

The car-shaped installation appeared in the centre of Market Deeping, close to Linford's Fish and Chip Shop in October last year.

At the time there was an outcry from residents who thought it was the wrong design for the area.

The bike rack in Market Deeping. Photo: Ashley Baxter

As a result, the rack was removed, but Lincolnshire County Council's executive member for highways, Richard Davies (Con - Grantham) said: "When we put in the new cycle rack, we were clear that it was on a trial basis, and that it could be easily moved if it wasn't widely used.

"Although these cycle racks are proving popular in other towns, we've decided to move this one elsewhere, and instead will be installing it in Bath Row car park in Stamford.

"Again, this is a trial; if it works it'll stay and if it doesn't, we can use it elsewhere."

Bath Row, Stamford, is the proposed home for the bike rack Market Deeping rejected

The rack was purchased by the county council using a share of the Department for Transport's £100,000 active travel fund to help aid the county's recovery from the pandemic.

In Holbeach, a similar bike rack was so unpopular it was removed after it had been in place for only one day.

It, as in Market Deeping and soon to be in Stamford, was positioned in a conservation area.

