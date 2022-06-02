Stamford Cycleworks fixes bicycles for Ukrainian children
Ukrainian children living in Stamford will benefit from new bicycles.
Stamford residents Suzie Sumner and Libby Summers donated a number of bicycles to Matt Cleathero of Stamford Cycleworks.
The team at Stamford Cycleworks checked them over and made them safe to use.
Matthew said: “Stamford Cycleworks was set up to be a community business and we are very happy to do our part in helping refugees settle here.
"Most importantly we want to see people outside riding bikes.”