Stamford Cycleworks fixes bicycles for Ukrainian children

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 02 June 2022

Ukrainian children living in Stamford will benefit from new bicycles.

Stamford residents Suzie Sumner and Libby Summers donated a number of bicycles to Matt Cleathero of Stamford Cycleworks.

The team at Stamford Cycleworks checked them over and made them safe to use.

Bicycles have been donated to Ukrainian refugees
Bicycles have been donated to Ukrainian refugees

Matthew said: “Stamford Cycleworks was set up to be a community business and we are very happy to do our part in helping refugees settle here.

"Most importantly we want to see people outside riding bikes.”

Eric, 7 and Elon, 5 from Ukraine with two of the donated bikes
Eric, 7 and Elon, 5 from Ukraine with two of the donated bikes
