Cost of 'clear-out' of top bosses at South Kesteven District Council balloons to £866,000
The cost of a ‘clear-out’ of chiefs South Kesteven District Council has now ballooned to £866,000.
The figure replaces the previously reported figure of £710,000.
A council report said: “This is the actual cost incurred following the implementation of the new senior management arrangements. The full year saving of the new structure will be £300,000 for the general fund and the general payback is 2 years and ten months.”
No further details were given in the report prepared for next Wednesday’s meeting of Growth Overview and Scrutiny Committee.
Opposition councillors have repeatedly accused SKDC of having a ‘clear out’ of its top bosses and questioned the cost.
Deepings Labour councillor Phil Dilks said he wants a break down of the figures, including pay-offs, and recruitment costs and called for the committee to raise the issue with SKDC’s cabinet.
Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter suspected the increase may relate to the recent departure of SKDC’s senior legal officer after 30 years.
“This is at least the third expensive senior management departure. One could argue that none of them were absolutely necessary.”
A council spokesman said SKDC is going through an ongoing ‘period of change’ and some senior managers have taken voluntary redundancy or early retirement. As the details of individual cases were HR issues it would be inappropriate to comment.
