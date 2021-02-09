Home   News   Article

When will bins be emptied in Rutland and South Kesteven?

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:25, 09 February 2021
People expecting their bins to be emptied today (Tuesday, February 9) are being advised this won't happen due to the snow.

A spokesman for Rutland County Council said: "Please leave your bin out and our crews will collect as soon as it is safe to do so."

Bins in Sidney Street and Elm Street in Stamford, Stephenson Close, Colsterworth, and in Stoke Rochford will not be emptied by South Kesteven District Council until the snow clears.

Bin collections have been delayed

North Luffenham household waste and recycling centre is also closed today.

